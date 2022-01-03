Brentford 2 Aston Villa 1 - Player Ratings

Defeat at Brentford

Emiliano Martinez

Beaten twice but other than pick the ball out of the net on those occasions his only other serious action was an excellent save to deny Frank Onyeka.

Blameless 7

Matty Cash

A typically energetic display from the right-back. The biggest issue in his game continues to be poor delivery in the final third.

Delivery 6

Ezri Konsa

Not the return to Brentford the centre-back would have been hoping for, though there was little wrong with his own performance, which was pretty assured.

Assured 6

Kortney Hause

Caused some alarm with a backpass which sailed over the head of Martinez but thankfully wide of the post. Could have got tighter to Wissa.

Uncertain 5

Matt Targett

Strong in the tackle during the first half but it was noticeable both of Brentford’s goals came down his side of the pitch. Nearly blocked the winner.

Average 5

John McGinn

Sent two first-half drives over the bar as Villa controlled the game. Nearly set up a leveller for Ings with an excellent through ball. Worked hard.

Effort 7

Douglas Luiz

Seems to be building nicely into the No.6 role under Gerrard. Disciplined other than one moment in the second half when he was caught on the ball.

Tidy 7

Jacob Ramsey

Solid enough. Ability to carry the ball always catches the eye. Outnumbered in the build-up to Brentford’s goal when Roerslev escaped down the left.

Steady 6

Emi Buendia

Excellent in the build-up to Ings’ opener, displaying the kind of control and ability Villa need to see more of. Almost bagged an equaliser with a late header.

Better 6

Danny Ings

Took his goal superbly and should gain confidence having netted for the first time since mid-October. Should have had a second late on but was denied by Fernandez.

Goal 6

Bertrand Traore

Showed some nice touches but also wasted some good chances and looked like a player making his first Premier League start of the season. Now heads off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Quiet 5

Substitutes