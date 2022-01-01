Steven Gerrard 'won't compromise' on Aston Villa January targets

File photo dated 20-11-2021 of Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard who wants to keep Axel Tuanzebe at Aston Villa after the on-loan defender was linked with Napoli. Issue date: Friday December 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read Nick Potts/PA Wire..

Gerrard admits his first window as boss has the potential to be a busy one with the focus as much on departures as arrivals.

Several younger players will leave on loan while Villa are also prepared to let those on the fringes of the first-team squad depart, should they receive the right offer.

Gerrard, together with sporting director Johan Lange, has drawn up a list of targets with recruiting cover for the full-back positions thought to be a particular priority. But with the January window notoriously tricky, he insisted the club won’t do business just for the sake of it.

“If it means being patient for the right target, I am not going to go for a Plan B or a compromise in this window, I will say that,” said Gerrard.

“But I think when you take a job like I did during the season and you have analysed the squad, there are some glaring areas we need some support in.

“If we can get that done in January we will, as you get that player for a longer period - a quicker fix, if you like, in terms of the area you want to improve.

“If the player is right and the deal is right we will try and execute but we won’t be silly or gung ho. I won’t be forceful or spoiled in terms of what I demand. It has to be right in terms of Aston Villa, first and foremost.”

Striker Keinan Davis underwent a medical at Nottingham Forest on Friday ahead of joining the Championship club for the rest of the season.

Gerrard said: "A busy month will mean there will be a few outgoings, which I think is important when you come into a new job and you analyse the situation.

"There are always players who need to go out and play, in terms of loans.

"There are also one or two players frustrated they haven't had game time previously and that hasn't changed when a new manager has come in.

"I am sure actively behind the scenes with their representation they will be looking for a chance.

"If the right bids and offers come in for the club and we manage to get our targets we have been analysing in the background in certain areas - if all that comes off, i think you can anticipate a busy month but you have to also respect it is January.

"Only 12-15 per cent of business gets done in January so you have to respect that.