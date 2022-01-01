Daryl Dike set to complete West Brom move

Daryl Dike

Albion boss Valerian Ismael has been an admirer of the forward since they worked together at Barnsley - and has made no secret that he wants to bring a new forward in the January transfer window.

Last month the Express and Star exclusively revealed that Dike was the club's number one target and earlier this week the Baggies boss insisted that he wanted to strike early in the transfer window. It seems that is going to be the case with reports suggesting Dike is in England to complete a move and a medical.

It is understood that the 21-year-old could be in attendance at this weekend's home clash with Cardiff City and the move comes after Ismael stated that he wanted to bring in a striker as early as possible in the window.

He said: "In a perfect picture, in a perfect world, it’s good when you can get the player in as quick as possible.

“Our job now is to understand what we want and get what we want as quickly as possible.

“The window is open and we must work intensely to get what we want.

“That’s my purpose. In the first week, if you can get what you want early it’s always the best thing.

“You can work with the player and we have got a lot of games.