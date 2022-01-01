Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard: Time is key to Ollie Watkins-Danny Ings partnership

Ollie Watkins celebrates a goal Aston Villa's Danny Ings (centre) stands dejected after his side concede a third goal during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday October 16, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Wolverhampton Ollie Watkins celebrates a goal Aston Villa's Danny Ings (centre) stands dejected after his side concede a third goal during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday October 16, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Wolverhampton

Watkins, who turned 26 this week, returns to former club Brentford on Sunday as Villa’s top scorer in the Premier League, having been among the most consistent performers since Gerrard became head coach in November.

For Ings it is a different story. The 29-year-old has not scored since October and struggled for form and fitness.

Gerrard, back at Bodymoor Heath yesterday after completing a period of isolation following a positive Covid-19 test, revealed Ings’ efforts to get up to speed had been hampered by a recent bout of tonsilitis.

The boss remains convinced he and Watkins, who have struggled to form a partnership up front since Ings’ £25million arrival from Southampton last summer, will hit it off given time.

Villa’s Boxing Day defeat to Chelsea was only the second time they have started together under Gerrard, who said: “I think Danny is fighting to be 100 per cent and being the best version of himself.

“I’m hoping with more game time and more training time, we can Danny from maybe 80 or 90 per cent to 100. When you’ve got those two fit and firing and in the mood to score goals, this club and this team will be stronger.”

Watkins, who joined Villa in a £33m deal in September 2020, has scored three goals in seven matches since Gerrard’s arrival.

“Since we’ve come in his performances have been really strong,” continued Gerrard. “Whatever job we’ve asked of him, he’s done it to the best of his ability.

“He will go back to Brentford and I’m sure he’ll get a good welcome, he did a really good job for them.

“He should just think about continuing his good form, and enjoying his football, and being the best version of himself.”

Gerrard admitted to being raring to go after a week spent “sat on his backside” while in isolation. The 41-year-old, who was asymptomatic, was last on the touchline when Villa won 2-0 at Norwich on December 14.

Villa are likely to be without Ashley Young for their first ever trip to the Brentford Community Stadium with the veteran struggling with a minor toe fracture, though John McGinn is back available after missing the Chelsea defeat following a positive Covid test.

Captain Tyrone Mings is definitely out through suspension, with either Kortney Hause or Axel Tuanzebe set to replace him in central defence.

The latter’s future is the subject of some doubt. Tuanzebe joined on a season-long loan from Manchester United in the summer aiming to get more game time but has played only eight minutes under Gerrard.

Villa’s boss yesterday expressed his desire for the 24-year-old to stay for the rest of the campaign but the final decision will rest with the player and United, who are understood to have a recall option. Napoli are thought to have registered an interest in the centre-back.

Gerrard said: “It’s very much in Ax’s hands and Manchester United’s hands. We want him here, we would be delighted to keep him. We don’t just see it as a loan until the end of the season.

“It’s something we want to explore further than that. We just hope we’ve got that opportunity.

“He’s a player we like very much and we’d like him to stay until the end of the season at least. Axel is his own man and will want to make his own decision.