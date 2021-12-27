'Wake up' - Valerian Ismael issues stark warning to West Brom players after Derby defeat

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Fresh from being held to a draw by fellow strugglers Barnsley, the Baggies travelled to Pride Park knowing a win would lift them up to second in the Championship.

But they fell to a 1-0 defeat after conceding a calamitous goal that came about following a complete lack of communication between Sam Johnstone and Cedric Kipre.

Prior to that strike, Derby's only effort on target, Jake Livermore and Callum Robinson had big chances to put the Baggies ahead.

While Matt Clarke, Jordan Hugill and Kyle Bartley all missed opportunities to equalise.

Overall, though, Albion just weren't good enough with Ismael pulling no punches at full-time.

"I am more than disappointed or frustrated I am really upset," the Frenchman said when asked to sum up his team's display.

"First because of the performance, the lack of quality, the lack of mentality. It's about desire.

"When you get the chance before the game to move into the top two of the table, you need to show a mentality, to show a desire to move forward.

"You need a winning mentality, a lion mentality and we missed it completely.

"Derby didn't shoot once on target, we conceded an embarrassing and ridiculous goal.

"The players have to take responsibility for their own performances.

"We deserve to be where we are. We are not able to get the top two spots.

"The good thing is that we have enough time but we need to wake up now."

Following a similar lackluster performance at Huddersfield, Ismael came out and defended his players.

But he said it was time his squad heard some home truths following the loss at Pride Park.

And he told his players they are going to have to up their game if they truly want to get back to the Premier League.

“The players need to ask where they want to be in a year, in two years," the boss continued.

"Why do they want to do the job?

"The consistency is not enough. We have conceded seven goals like the one at Derby this season.

"We need to score more goals.

“I spoke to the players like that after, at some point I have to tell the truth.

“I’ll protect them if they do the right things. But this was not enough.

“The problem is the players need to wake up - we can’t continue like that.