Derby 1-0 West Brom - Report

Grady Diangana (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies travelled to Pride Park having only managed to take one point off fellow strugglers Barnsley in their previous outing.

And they went on to fall to defeat against Wayne Rooney's side after some shambolic defending allowed Colin Kazim-Richards to net the game's only goal.

That strike arrived in bizarre circumstances with the Baggies under no pressure at all.

With the ball up in the air and under no pressure, Cedric Kipre looked to nod it back to goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

But the keeper had himself dashed out his area looking to make the clearance - with the England keeper then heading the ball straight to Kazim-Richards who fired into an empty net.

Overall, though, Albion weren't good enough over the 90 minutes.

Jake Livermore and Callum Robinson both had chances to put them ahead before the break.

While Jordan Hugill and Kyle Bartley both missed chances to equalise.

But, in truth, Valerien's Ismael's side struggled for creativity throughout - with the Baggies once again just not good enough in the final third.

REPORT

Albion revealed when announcing their team that key duo Alex Mowatt and Karlan Grant had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game.

And their absence led to Ismael making three changes from the side that drew at Barnsley when naming his starting XI.

Jayson Molumby replaced Mowatt in the middle of the park where he lined-up alongside skipper Jake Livermore.

And on the left flank, Adam Reach got the nod with Grant unavailable.

Grady Diangana also earned a recall on the right in a move that saw Callum Robinson operate as the central striker - with Jordan Hugill among the substitutes - in Ismael's 3-4-3 system.

Derby lined up in a 3-5-2 formation with Sam Baldock and Luke Plange the front two.

Fresh from opening their presents and enjoying their Boxing Day leftovers, both sets of fans headed to Pride Park in party mood and looking to continue their festive celebrations.

But they were left underwhelmed following a drab opening half-hour in which chances were at a premium.

Inside the opening few minutes, Diangana pounced on a loose pass from Ryan Allsop before hitting a low drive which the keeper comfortably claimed.

For Derby, Jason Knight produced a decent hit from 25-yards that flew just past the upright.

But while Albion had been the better side - overall the two teams had cancelled each other out.

As the clock ticked past the half-hour mark, though, the Baggies began to up the ante - with Ismael's side creating two chances in quick succession, both of which they should have scored.

After the ball broke kindly for him around eight yards from goal, Livermore hit a powerful low drive at goal.

But that was brilliantly blocked by former Wolves defender Richard Stearman.

Livermore then turned provider with an excellent through-ball that slipped Robinson in on goal.

The forward looked to curl the ball around the on-rushing Allsop.

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But he just didn't quite get enough on it - with the keeper managing to get down and make a smart stop to keep the ball out.

Albion thought they had got themselves ahead shortly after the re-start when Kyle Bartley nodded in a Conor Townsend free-kick.

But the defender's celebrations were cut short when he ran off with his arms aloft only to see a flag raised for offside.

Two minutes later and Curtis Davies, who was already on a yellow card, was fortunate not to pick up his second booking after fouling Robinson right on the edge of the box.

Instead, the former Albion defender received a talking to from referee James Linington - with Robinson sending the free-kick straight into the wall.

Rooney opted to make a double change in the 57th minute with Kazim-Richards and Ravel Morrison replacing Plange and Baldock.

And just 60 seconds later Kazim-Richards put the hosts ahead thanks to some shambolic Albion defending.

With the ball high in the air and with absolutely no danger, Kipre looked to cushion a header back to Johnstone.

But the keeper had dashed out his box with there appearing to be no communication between the pair.

And that led to Johnstone bizarrely heading the ball to Kazim-Richards who, despite being around 30-yards out, managed to slot it into the back of the net.

Ismael responded with a double change of his own - with Tom Fellows and Jordan Hugill replacing Reach and Diangana.

And from that point, Albion pressed for an equaliser.

Kipre stood up a cross which Matt Clarke headed over.

A brilliant, driving, run from Fellows then saw the winger hit the byline before picking out Hugill with a cross.

But from just outside the box, the Norwich loanee then side-footed a strike wide when he really should have done better.

With time ticking away, the Baggies continued to throw men forward.

And in stoppage time they threatened again when Robinson stood up a cross which Bartley met with a powerful header.

But Allsop in the Derby goal was equal to the effort and produced a brilliant save to parry the ball over the bar.

Albion: Johnstone, Kipre, Bartley, Clarke, Furlong (Gardner-Hickman 83), Livermore, Molumby Townsend, Diangana (Hugill 63), Robinson, Reach (Fellows 63).

Subs not used: Button, Ajayi, Ashworth, Tulloch.

Derby: Allsop, Byrne, Stearman, Davies, Ebosele (Cashin 87), Bird, Thompson, Forsyth. Knight, Plange (Kazim-Richards 57), Baldock (Morrison 57).