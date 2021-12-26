Aston Villa 'still learning' according to Gary McAllister after Chelsea loss

Aston Villa assistant manager Gary McAllister

Two Jorginho penalties and a Romelu Lukaku header earned the title challengers victory after Reece James’ own goal had put Villa ahead.

Villa’s three defeats under Steven Gerrard have been against the top three teams in the Premier League.

Gerrard watched yesterday’s game from home after testing positive for Covid-19, with McAllister taking charge on the touchline.

He said: “Playing Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, it has given us a real good look at the elite level.

“They prove themselves every season at the top level, in the Champions League. We have had a look at them and done well against the other teams.

“It is a learning process for us. When the team is there and right in front of you, you see how good they are. The encouraging thing is we feel in those three games we have run them close.

“Today we started really well. In the second half we began defending a little too deep and couldn’t get out of our box.”

Gerrard isolation period is due to end on Friday and he will return to Bodymoor Heath ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Brentford. Villa were also missing influential midfielder John McGinn due to a positive Covid test.

McAllister said: “I have been speaking to him throughout. He is obviously very frustrated. A Boxing Day fixture in front of the cameras at Villa Park, with a full house, is the kind of game he would really look forward to.