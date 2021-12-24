Aston Villa eye Leeds developments after Covid outbreak

Steven Gerrard

The Yorkshire club have closed their training ground and seen their Boxing Day match at Liverpool postponed after five players returned positive tests.

That, coupled with an extensive injury list, left them short of the minimum 14 players required to fulfil the fixture under Premier League rules.

A decision on the Villa match is likely over the next couple of days, with the league board assessing any application to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis.

Villa, who saw last week’s home fixture with Burnley called-off due to a rise in positive Covid cases, are themselves due to return to action on Boxing Day when they host Chelsea.

They will train for the final time tomorrow evening, with boss Steven Gerrard granting his players Christmas morning off to spend with their families.

Gerrard, who is targeting a fifth win in seven matches since replacing Dean Smith as head coach last month, revealed how the squad had so far exceeded his expectations.

The 41-year-old, who left Rangers to join Villa, had particularly impressed the club’s hierarchy when being interviewed by the club’s hierarchy with his detailed knowledge of players.

He said: “I was well aware there had been really significant investment in this squad, aware of the players from afar having watched Villa a lot.

“But until you actually get up close and personal and see these players on a daily basis you learn an awful lot more about them individually and collectively.

“I have been pleasantly surprised because a lot of people have stepped forward and stepped up.

“Across the board everyone has been really open, applied themselves and gone above and beyond in the six weeks we have been here.