Shifnal Town Ladies top for Christmas after rout

Action from Shifnal Town Ladies 8-0 Wyrley. Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld

Town found their scoring boots to fire eight unanswered goals beyond their sorry visitors in the fog at the Acoustafoam Stadium.

There were braces aplenty for the hosts, with captain Maria Bell, Amelia Higgs and substitute Holly Bullock all at the double.

Sian Bonner and Jade-Mia Lee were also in the goals for winners Shifnal, who leapfrogged back above county rivals Shrewsbury Town Women and into top spot.

Unbeaten Shifnal now lead the way in the West Midlands League Division One North by a single point after six wins and two draws this season.

They have, however, played a game more than Shrewsbury, who didn't play last weekend, and are unbeaten with six wins and one draw from seven.

AFC Telford United Ladies are third after collecting a point in a 1-1 draw at sixth-placed Walsall.

The Bucks netted through Jenny Higgs to take a point away from the Rushall-based hosts.

The league has entered its Christmas break and clubs are out of action until returning on January 9, with Shrewsbury back the following Sunday.

Wem Town climbed up to sixth in the National League Division One Midlands with an impressive 3-1 win on the road at Peterborough United.

It was a Wem league debut to remember for new recruit Kathryn Pagan, who fired a brace for the north Shropshire visitors.

Posh dropped into the bottom four after the defeat. Wem face Peterborough at home next on January 9.

The New Saints Ladies qualified for the quarter-final of the Adran Trophy with their biggest victory of the season.

The Saints eased to a 4-0 victory over Connah's Quay Nomads with Lexie Harrison, with a penalty, Lucie Platt, Caitlin Chapman and Georgia Griffiths on target.