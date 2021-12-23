Salop Leisure League leaders FC Hodnet drop points for second time

Cameron Dourish gave Hodnet an early lead but Liam Moore struck back for Prees on 73 minutes.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers beat Ludlow 3-2 thanks to goals from Ablay Sowe, Nathan Simon and Joshua Brown, while Joe Pierpoint and Zakh Ward netted to earn Gobowen Celtic a 2-1 win at Wrockwardine Wood.

AFC Bridgnorth Development are still setting the pace at the top of Division One.

They signed off for Christmas by edging out Dawley Town in a nine-goal thriller. Brandon Bristow struck twice for Bridgnorth with Jack Fogging, Phil Grove and Jay Roberts also on the scoresheet.

Dawley, who only had 11 available players and played most of the second half with 10 following an injury, replied through Luke Hester, Brett Morris, Samuel Ray Rigby and Dylan Shinton.

Bridgnorth are a point clear at the top but Madeley Sports are waiting to pounce in second place with two games in hand.

Sports hit the goal trail as they reeled off their 10th league win, beating Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers 12-1.