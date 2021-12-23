Notification Settings

Goals galore in Telford Sunday League games that beat Covid-19

Published:

With six games postponed through the influence of Covid-19, there was little action left in the Telford Sunday League as it closed for the Christmas and New Year break.

Telford Sunday League

The only game in the Premier Division saw honours shared between hosts Captain Webb United and visiting Shifnal Imperials in a high-scoring 4-4 draw.

It was just a second point of the campaign for Captain Webb.

The only game in Division One saw AFC Red Lion get the better of visitors Woolpack by the odd goal in five.

AFC red Lion moved up to fourth as a result, while Woolpack remain winless at the foot of the table.

And, in Division Two, Madeley CC climbed back to the top of the table with a 7-0 away win at FC Queens.

There was also a high-scoring victory for AFC Wrekin, whose 10 goals on the road at AFC Phez for a single goal reply was enough to lift them off the bottom of the table for the first time this season.

