Goals galore in Telford Sunday League games that beat Covid-19

Telford Sunday League

The only game in the Premier Division saw honours shared between hosts Captain Webb United and visiting Shifnal Imperials in a high-scoring 4-4 draw.

It was just a second point of the campaign for Captain Webb.

The only game in Division One saw AFC Red Lion get the better of visitors Woolpack by the odd goal in five.

AFC red Lion moved up to fourth as a result, while Woolpack remain winless at the foot of the table.

And, in Division Two, Madeley CC climbed back to the top of the table with a 7-0 away win at FC Queens.