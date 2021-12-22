Valerien Ismael: West Brom have improved massively

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael

The Frenchman was appointed as the Baggies new head coach on a four-year deal back in June.

Since then he has worked to install his high-intensity philosophy on the squad whilst also improving the pathway between the academy and the first team.

But while he says he still has a lot of work to do before Albion are truly a club in his mould, the boss does feel progress has been made and the club is heading in the right direction.

"There was a lot I needed to change," Ismael said when asked to assess his first six months at the club.

"The philosophy, the mentality, the way to train, the pathway to create with the academy.

"I had to learn about the people around the club, how the club works the club environment and the players needed to learn my way to play and the effort needed.

"It’s still a process but after six months we have progressed a lot. We know more about ourselves and the players believe more and more in our way.

"For sure the transfer windows will help us to take more steps with where we want to be as a team and as a club.

"The image we want to give to outside, the feeling of our identity is also very important for us.

"I think after six months work we have improved massively in all areas.

"But now it’s all about taking the next step. It’s about putting more desire and more conviction into everything we do."

Ismael had immediate success when he was appointed Barnsley boss last season, however, the Tykes have employed a succession of managers in recent years who like to play in a high press.

The Frenchman also didn't have to deal with the pressure that comes with being in charge of a team expected to challenge to automatic promotion.

Asked if it's easier to install his philosophy at a team with lower expectations, the boss said: "Yes – but I knew this before, the club told me clearly when I signed this is the way they want to go – a clear plan with a clear way to play.

"And they also want to create a pathway for the young players.

"The club was really unhappy that a lot of very good young players left for Aston Villa and they never got the chance to play for West Brom.

"That was one of the main topics we have got but it takes time.