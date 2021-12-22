Aston Villa are back at Bodymoor

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Players and staff members not isolating with Covid-19 returned to Bodymoor Heath yesterday for the first time since the late postponement of last Saturday’s home fixture against Burnley due to a rise in positive cases.

Villa did not disclose the exact number of new cases but when combined with injuries and non-Covid illnesses it left them without the 14 players required under Premier League rules.

Several players who returned positive tests earlier in the month, including Morgan Sanson, are due to return to training later this week to further boost the numbers.