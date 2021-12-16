Steven Gerrard wants Jacob Ramsey to become football obsessive

Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey underlined his considerable potential with a superb solo goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Norwich.

The 20-year-old later revealed he had been inspired by watching clips of former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard in his playing days.

Asked if it was something he had asked Ramsey to focus on, Gerrard quipped: “I never watch my stuff back unless someone else has put it on the telly!

“But listen, he should try and watch as much football as he can and learn off as many people as he can.

“That is the mentality I want, for him to keep trying to be the best version of himself. The goal was really impressive, a tight one-two and then the power and speed to get into the box and finish on his weaker side.

“It was a top, top goal. But I don’t want the goal to take away from the fact his overall performance was really top level. I am really excited to keep working with him.”

Ramsey’s goal was his second in the Premier League and he has featured in all but two of Villa’s top flight matches this season.

Gerrard said: “Jacob has been outstanding. He is obviously a big talent and that is the reason Dean gave him a chance before I came in.

“His consistency levels have been top, his standards in training are high and I think there is room to grow and improve as well, which is the exciting thing.