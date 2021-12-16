How does the land Lai..? Only time will tell at West Brom

Guochuan Lai Owner / Controlling Shareholder of West Bromwich Albion meets with staff at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground . (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion and Guochuan Lai Owner (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Guochuan Lai Owner / Controlling Shareholder of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion, Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion and Alex Mowatt (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But Guochuan Lai’s shock return to Albion has to be seen as a symbolic moment for the club’s future.

It is well known the Chinese businessman – who made his money through the construction of eco-towns – has been looking to sell the Baggies for a while.

It is also a matter of record Lai hasn’t attended an Albion game – or visited the club in any capacity – for the best part of three years.

But yesterday – in what came as a complete shock to supporters and the media – Lai headed to the club’s Walsall training base.

Once there, he met head coach Valerien Ismael in person for the very first time.

It is understood the duo went on to have positive talks about the January transfer window.

And Lai then went on to have meetings and a lunch with other senior members of staff at The Hawthorns.

This was, very simply, the owner reintegrating himself back into the club he bought from Jeremy Peace for the best part of £200million.

And it’s going to be fascinating to see what it means for the future.

It’s important to stress that Lai’s absence before the world was rocked by coronavirus is inexcusable.

Owners need to be seen. They need to be heard. And they need to communicate with fans.

Lai staying away has led to fears Albion have an owner that doesn’t care about the club.

And while the world has been reeling from the impact of Covid-19, there is still no excuse for the lack of communication Lai has given supporters over the last two years.

But at a time when travelling between China and England is incredibly difficult, the businessman has opted to return.

Lai had to quarantine for 10 days before he could visit the training ground yesterday.

And when he returns home he will have to quarantine for a staggering 28 days.

Upon in his arrival in his home city of Guangdong, Lai will have to spent 14 days in a quarantine hotel.

He will then spend seven days at home without departing.

And for the final seven days he will be allowed out, but only after posting a negative Covid test.

It really would have been very easy for him to continue to stay away. And yet despite some incredible travel restrictions, here he is.

It really was a shock to see Lai shaking hands with Ismael and club staff yesterday.

But there have been one or two signs recently that have suggested he expects to remain as the club’s controlling shareholder for the foreseeable future.

For starters, it’s well known, following their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, Albion aren’t worth anywhere near the £200million Lai paid for them.

The reality is he overpaid at the time. But dropping out of England’s cash-rich top tier drastically slashed the value of the club. Lai knows if he wants to get his money back, his best bet is Albion getting to the Premier League and then stay there for a year or two.

It’s only when they are established – like they were when Lai arrived – that the value of the club will get anywhere near £200million.

Another indicator Lai plans to stick around for a while yet arrived when Ismael was appointed as boss.

The Express & Star understands it was the owner who vetoed the appointment of Chris Wilder as head coach – with the now Middlesbrough boss the number one target for former technical director Luke Dowling.

And it was chief executive Xu Ke – a man Lai installed at the club – who then went on to appoint Ismael on a four-year deal. Speaking following the arrival of the Frenchman, Xu Ke – known as Ken – said: “For too long we have focused only on what is immediately in front of us.

“This means we have often neglected our long-term aspirations.

“It is my hope he (Ismael) is with us for at least the next four years.”

Those words made it clear Lai and his team expect to remain in charge of Albion for the foreseeable future.

And the hope is – with this symbolic visit – they will be able to increase Ismael’s chances of taking the Baggies back to the Premier League.

It’s well known the head coach wants to sign a striker next month.

And if Lai can loosen the purse strings to help make that happen, it will give the boss a fantastic chance of securing a top-flight return.

Lai’s return has caught everyone outside the club by surprise.

He didn’t have to make what has been an incredibly difficult trip.

And it seems the owner has realised he needs to give his investment some much-needed TLC if Albion are to get back to where they want to be.

It is hugely reassuring to see he still cares and that he wants to reintegrate himself into the club.