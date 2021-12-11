Cameron Archer delighted to sign new Aston Villa contract

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer (left) scores

The 20-year-old academy product, whose previous deal had been due to expire next summer, has been rewarded for some impressive goalscoring exploits this term with an extension through to 2025.

Archer forced his way into Villa’s first-team squad by scoring four goals in two Carabao Cup ties - including one against Champions League winners Chelsea. He also caught the eye while playing for the club’s under-23s against senior opposition in the Papa John’s Trophy.

“It’s been a long time coming. I am absolutely delighted,” said Archer.

“I have been here since I was eight years old and have made my way through the ranks. It has been a tough journey but it has all paid off and I want to kick on.

“If you had told me at the start of the season this would happen I would probably have laughed.”

Boss Steven Gerrard has suggested he won’t be shy in celebrating should Villa win at Liverpool this afternoon.

The 41-year-old knows he will be the centre of attention when he returns to his former club for the first time in his managerial career.

Gerrard is guaranteed a warm welcome at Anfield but has vowed to put his emotions to one side as he focuses on the task in hand and attempts to guide Villa to what would be a famous victory.

But when asked whether he would celebrate should his team score, he replied: “First and foremost we have to go and put ourselves in that position and that place of trying to score goals. Then I will be as normal and as human and as authentic as I have always been.

“I will deal with it as and when and I don’t think I should give out any headlines from now until then. Let’s see what happens. Let’s go and try and win the game and score goals. Then you will see a really authentic reaction.”

Gerrard was careful not to say anything which might provide motivation to Jurgen Klopp’s team but did claim there was more pressure on the hosts, who sit just one point behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.

Villa, are in good form themselves, having won three matches out of four since Gerrard replaced Dean Smith as boss last month.

Asked whether the extreme focus on himself might ease alleviate some of the pressure on his players ahead of facing the Reds, he replied: “If that is the case and people are putting the attention on me, to protect my players I’ll certainly sign up for that. That has certainly not been our focus. We have laid down the challenge in front of us.

“We have prepared for Liverpool and watched them. We know the strengths.

“We have tried to prepare the team in a normal way like we have for the previous four games and not get involved or add to any of the noise around the game.

“I understand it, appreciate it and respect it but for me it is what happens in the next 90 minutes we need to focus. But if the team are getting less noise around them and they can prepare better, I can accept that.

“I am emotional but for me it is about controlling those emotions in the best way I can to support the team. To represent Aston Villa in the best possible way.