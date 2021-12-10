Two West Brom players set to miss Reading game with Covid-19

Albion head coach Valerien Ismael. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Ismael confirmed two unnamed players are certain to miss the match while the Baggies are awaiting results on a third expected case.

"It's been a challenging week," Ismael said.

"We’ve got two positive cases and possibly a third one. We need to manage the week as (well) as we can.

"It wasn’t easy, but the club reacted well and we got all the support and safety rules were in place to react properly.

"Covid and injuries are the two things you cannot control. Two players will miss the game."

Alongside the players absent due to Covid-19, Albion will be without long-term absentees Dara O'Shea and Kean Bryan tomorrow.

Robert Snodgrass is also out with a back problem while Kenneth Zohore has a muscle injury.

Ismael also confirmed Matt Phillips is still a week or two away from returning to full fitness after picking up a hamstring strain.

"He (Phillips) will be out of the game as well," Ismael added.

"He needs more time. We cannot take any risks with muscular injuries.

"We hope maybe next week he could be back, but he’s out tomorrow.