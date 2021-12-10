Liverpool v Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard in the spotlight as he returns to Anfield

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers (left) and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

On that score, it is very much a case of mission accomplished. Three wins from four matches have seen Villa, just two points above the relegation zone when the 41-year-old replaced Dean Smith, climb into the top 10.

Tomorrow’s trip to Liverpool represents the toughest test so far and arguably the biggest occasion of Gerrard’s managerial career to date.

That might seem a bold statement at first glance, considering his three-and-a-half years at Rangers included cup finals, European nights and a title win. But there are no matches which will have received the same attention as the return to the club where he made more than 700 appearances and captained to a Champions League title.

Gerrard’s finest moments in a Liverpool shirt, of which there are many, will be recounted endlessly between now and kick-off. It is impossible to escape or ignore the narrative. How the schedulers at Sky and BT Sport must be kicking themselves at overlooking the fixture for live broadcast when this weekend’s selections were made prior to Gerrard taking the Villa job.

Yet take away the hype and what you have, regardless, is a huge match for Villa at the start of a week which could potentially be pivotal in shaping the rest of their season.

After Liverpool, Gerrard’s men play two of the bottom three in Norwich and Burnley. A healthy return of points would eradicate for good any lingering concerns of being pulled into a fight at the wrong end of the table and see them enter the festive period well placed to challenge in the top half. On the flip side, a bad week might result in a few nervous glances at what is happening below.

Tomorrow promises to be an emotional occasion for Gerrard but he is acutely aware of the importance of keeping those in check. Gerard Houllier never recovered credibility with Villa supporters for courting the adulation of Anfield while his team were being brushed aside 3-0 in 2010. Everything Gerrard has done in recent weeks suggests he is far too savvy to repeat the mistake but the danger remains.

“That’s for me to deal with,” he said when asked earlier this week about the personal nature of tomorrow’s match. “From my point of view it is all about how we set up the team to try and get a result.”

On that note, a positive result or even an encouraging performance against a Liverpool team who look set for a sustained title challenge would further solidify a connection with his new fanbase which has already developed nicely.