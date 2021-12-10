Cedric Kipre thrilled to be getting West Brom chance

Cedric Kipre . (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Snapped up from Wigan in a £900,000 deal last year, Kipre made just three appearances for the Baggies in his first season with the club before joining Charleroi on loan.

But this summer, new boss Valerien Ismael told the former Motherwell man he saw him as a key player moving forward.

And while he continued to have to bid his time for a run in the side, Kipre is now making an impression having started Albion's last six games.

“It feels really good to be back on the pitch," the 25-year-old said.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to be playing week in, week out and as a footballer you can only be happy by playing football – which is what I’m doing at the moment, so I’m really happy.

“Last season when I first came in it was really tough because when you sign for a new club you expect to play.

"I went on loan to be happy again, to be playing football again.

"When I came back I obviously wanted to play, and it’s been tough as well but I’m happy to be back in the team now.

“I’ve been working hard and I think the fact that being patient while sitting on the bench and watching other people has helped me to grow a lot as a player."

A ball-playing centre-back, Kipre believes he is benefitting from the fact both he and Ismael speak French as their first language.

And the defender admits he is enjoying playing under the head coach who is known for his high-intensity style of play.

“The manager speaking French has been good for me because we can speak all the time about everything," Kipre continued.

"He’s really open as well and from the first day he came in he said he was counting on me for this season, which was good to hear. He’s great to have as a manager.

"I’ve played in a back three before when I was in Scotland but it's a lot more intense with the manager.

"But I like the system a lot because it means I can show other qualities as well.

“I’ve always had long passing in my locker, but playing in the position I am has allowed me to show my qualities stepping up with the ball."

While he is happy to be intense on the pitch, Kipre says he is very relaxed off it.

“I’m really calm off the pitch but not all managers like that in a player," he added.