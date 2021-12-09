Chasing leaders may suit West Brom

Valerien Ismael (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have slipped off the pace after a league run which saw them win just once in November.

They returned to winning ways at Coventry on Saturday but currently sit third, six points off second-placed Bournemouth and seven off leaders Fulham.

However, their upcoming run of games sees them take on strugglers Reading, Barnsley, Derby and Preston and Ismael remains convinced there is plenty of time to reel in the top two.

“There are many games to go,” said the Frenchman. “We have everything in place. We are in a good position – we have to come from behind but maybe for us that is the best position. We need to build momentum, it’s as simple as that.

“We need another great performance, a forceful performance at home against Reading to get that confidence and build that momentum.”

And the boss believes the impact of the Hawthorns crowd could be a huge factor in Saturday’s clash with the Royals. “It was unbelievable (the support) at Coventry. Away, the support we have had is massive,” he added.

At Coventry it felt like we were playing at home. The guys deserved the three points and the fans deserved the three points as well because they were fantastic.