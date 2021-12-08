Cause of ex-Shrewsbury player Marvin Morgan's death not yet known

Marvin Morgan in his Shrewsbury colours pictured at the beginning of the 2012/13 season

The former Shrewsbury Town star is said to have collapsed while on a trip abroad, visiting a factory that produces clothes for his 'Fresh Ego Kid' brand.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Morgan's partner of 14 years, Jerri Fletcher, said that the family were yet to find out the cause of his death.

Morgan suffered from a condition known as cavernoma, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels that are usually found in the brain or spinal cord.

According to the NHS, the condition often does not cause any symptoms, however when symptoms do occur they can range from haemorrhaging, seizures, headaches, neurological problems, weakness or haemorrhagic stroke.

He had lived with the condition for some time, and was on medication to manage it. He is said to have been open and positive about his health, and had worked to raise awareness of cavernoma.

He was diagnosed with the condition in 2018, having collapsed twice in the same day after a training session with Plymouth Argyle. That day he had suffered a seizure in his sleep, without knowing it, and then went to training feeling nothing else than tired. However, during training he collapsed and an ambulance was called. It was this episode that lead to his diagnosis.

Morgan was well liked in footballing circles, with high profile names such as Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ashley Young and Harry Maguire among those giving tributes after his death.

England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice said on Twitter: “One of the most clean hearted, happy, loving person you could meet! Totally shocked, RIP .”