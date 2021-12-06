Steven Gerrard insists there is more to come from Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Villa claimed a third win from four under Gerrard as Ezri Konsa came up with an unlikely double.

Things could have played out differently, though, in the wake of a bizarre disallowed goal.

Jacob Ramsey thought he had made it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time but was deemed to have fouled Kasper Schmeichel.

The decision left Villa Park incensed but Gerrard’s lot were not to be denied and had Konsa win it in the second half.

“I was really happy with the second-half performance,” said Gerrard. “I thought we were outstanding to a man, right across the pitch.

“We were aggressive and won more second balls. We were more organised, and I thought we looked really dangerous at times.

“We could have scored two or three goals in that second half.

“Against Leicester and Man City, both of our second-half performances have been top. There’s a lot to be proud of and pleased with.

“Moving forward, we can’t wait until half-time. We had to get into them a little bit at half-time and demand a reaction. I didn’t think we were at our best for the first 45 minutes. We were quite passive and open on the transition, turning the ball over too many times.

“But the players have been told a lot of things in a short space of time. We’ve demanded a lot and I’m super pleased with what the players have delivered.

“There are still teething problems to iron out, but I’m obviously delighted with the win and taking nine points from 12. It’s a big start for us.”

Harvey Barnes put Leicester ahead but Villa levelled just three minutes afterwards as Konsa got the final touch on Emi Buendia’s goal-bound header. Ramsey was then ludicrously denied, but Konsa would make sure of the win with a fine header after the break.

Villa now sit 10th in the Premier League table.

“We came in on the back of five defeats and the players could have felt sorry for themselves, but the reaction has been terrific across the board,” added Gerrard.

“We still believe we can get better and grow, but it’s nice to enter the top 10. We want to try and stay there. We want to look forward, be bold, and keep fighting for every point.