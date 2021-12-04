Valerien Ismael 'confident' West Brom will strengthen squad in January

Albion head coach Valerien Ismael

The Baggies are believed to be in the market for a couple of players next month – with a striker understood to be the priority.

“Things are in place,” Ismael said, when asked about the January window.

“I have my list with what we need for the next step.

“It’s the project, the way to play and what kind of player we want to have and work with.

“Now it’s clear the next step is important, the next transfer window is important to find the right player to make the next step on that way.

“Things are in place behind the scenes, that’s the only thing I can say. And I am confident we can get what we want.”

Meanwhile, Ismael has confirmed Matt Phillips and Robert Snodgrass are both out of tomorrow's game at Coventry after they picked up injuries.

"Matt Phillips is out for the game," the boss said.

"He has a hamstring issue so we’ll need to assess how long it takes, but at the minute he’s out for the game."