Christian Purslow: Aston Villa ‘blessed’ to find owner duo

By Russell YoullFootballPublished:

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says the club are ‘blessed’ to have been bought by owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow
The multi-billionaire duo rescued Villa from the brink of administration after they lost the 2018 play-off final against Fulham.

They have since invested millions into the club and oversaw their return to the Premier League.

And Purslow said in an interview with TalkSport: “We are so blessed. Fans see me in the street... Aston Villa, who couldn’t pay a £4million tax bill after the play-off final, is going to be put into administration. And miraculously, two owners who would pass every test with flying colours – western, international, credible investors. What a fantastically fortuitous moment – and I’m convinced they’ll be good owners for many, many years.”

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

