Albion promotion-winning assistant Frank Burrows dies, aged 77

The Scot was appointed Gary Megson's lieutenant in 2000, despite the duo not previously working together, as they led the Baggies into one of the most influential periods in the club's modern era.

Megson and Burrows – a former centre-half at Raith Rovers, Scunthorpe and Swindon – guided Albion to their first two promotions to the Premier League, in 2002 and 2004.

He endured a period of ill health while at Albion, going the knife for major surgery after developing cancer of the kidney.

As a player he helped Swindon stun Arsenal to claim the 1969 League Cup title at Wembley.

Burrows, synonymous for sporting a flat cap in the dugout, took charge twice as caretaker at The Hawthorns in November 2004 after Megson was sacked.

The former promotion-winning Cardiff manager, who also won the Football League Trophy with Swansea and managed Portsmouth twice – with whom he also won promotion – went on to work with Megson again at Leicester in 2007.