Aston Villa linked with £25m left-back Borna Sosa

Villa Park.

Reports in Germany suggest Sosa, who broke through into the senior Croatia side earlier this year, would cost Villa £25million to bring in from the Bundesliga giants.

The 23-year-old has been in sparkling form for Stuttgart so far this season, and is a free-kick specialist.

Villa have long been keen on recruiting a top-class left-back.

Currently, Matt Targett is the only specialist senior left-back at the club and Villa want to provide him with competition.

Meanwhile, new boss Steven Gerrard could also be tempted by Sosa’s compatriot Borna Barisic who he worked with at former club Rangers.