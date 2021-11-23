Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa must build on victory

By Liam KeenFootballPublished:

New boss Steven Gerrard has called on his Villa side to ‘back up’ their Brighton win with a string of results.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

After five straight losses Gerrard began his reign by bringing the winning feeling back and wants more of the same from his side.

“This has just given us something to build on and we need to go and show now that we can back this result and performance up,” he said.

“Two great goals. Really proud of all the performances. If you analyse this squad from the outside before I came in, obviously there are a lot of talented players in the front areas of the pitch, midfielders who can join the attack like John McGinn who was superb. Jacob Ramsey was outstanding for such a youngster.”

Meanwhile, Villa have been linked with interest in Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The centre-back is highly rated across Europe and has 16 caps for the Spain national side.

Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News