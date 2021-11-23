Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa must build on victory

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

After five straight losses Gerrard began his reign by bringing the winning feeling back and wants more of the same from his side.

“This has just given us something to build on and we need to go and show now that we can back this result and performance up,” he said.

“Two great goals. Really proud of all the performances. If you analyse this squad from the outside before I came in, obviously there are a lot of talented players in the front areas of the pitch, midfielders who can join the attack like John McGinn who was superb. Jacob Ramsey was outstanding for such a youngster.”

Meanwhile, Villa have been linked with interest in Villarreal defender Pau Torres.