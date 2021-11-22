Valerien Ismael: West Brom have enough goalscorers

WALSALL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 18, 2021 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies, who travel to take on Blackpool tomorrow, fell to their fourth successive away defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Speaking after that loss, Ismael felt his side did enough to get a result after they had 20 shots on goal to the host's seven.

But the boss admitted his team were too 'hectic' and that and they needed to be more 'calm' on the ball in the final third.

While Karlan Grant has netted eight times this season, fellow forwards Callum Robinson (three), Matt Phillips (three), Grady Diangana (one), Jordan Hugill (one) have struggled for goals.

Many fans and pundits believe Albion are crying out for a striker like Orlando's Daryl Dike – who was so effective while on loan for Ismael at Barnsley last season.

But when asked if he needs to enter the market to end his sides goalscoring troubles, the boss insisted Albion already have plenty of quality in their forward line.

"Yes for sure," Ismael said when asked if he has the forward players to get the goals Albion need.

"When you look at the names of the front players we have got – they are all able to score over 10 goals. They have shown that in the past.

"Now it’s all about getting the breakthrough to all the players, for them to understand that everyone needs to do more.

"We need to do more in the last third. We create chances, we dominate in possession so this is the one thing – we need to finish the job."

A large number of fans who travelled to the John Smith's Stadium were left underwhelmed by Albion's display in Yorkshire.

But Ismael felt his team's performance was very different to the ones they put in at Stoke, Swansea, and Fulham – where the boss admits his side deserved to lose.

“When you see the performances – at Stoke we deserved to lose, at Swansea in the second half we deserved to lose and at Fulham the first half was poor and we deserved to lose," he continued.

"Huddersfield is another feeling.

“I would tell you straight away if it was a poor performance but it’s not the feeling.

“All the work we put in with the squad in the last week was good because we wanted more impact in the last third, more running in behind and more penetration and we made it.