West Brom's Robert Snodgrass determined to make up for lost time

Robert Snodgrass (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The midfielder struggled with a back injury last season which ultimately required surgery.

That operation ensured Snodgrass wasn’t fully fit for the start of the current campaign.

But he made his first league start of the season in the win over Bristol City last month and responded with a man of the match display.

And now he’s back fit, Snodgrass is eager to make up for lost time.

“The last three months where I’ve been watching has been very difficult,” Snodgrass admitted.

“But I’m now fit and raring to go and want to get a run of games under my belt to try and push for moments like the Bristol City game the other week.

“The lads have done great in getting us in the position we find ourselves in, but for me it’s been difficult because you do all the hard work and rehab after your injury for it then to slow down.

“I was in a lot of pain, having a lot of injections, painkillers and every player will tell you that’s the worst scenario to be in because it’s always eating away at you.

“You play through the pain, though, for everyone involved at the club.

“But I’m glad it’s happened in a way because it’s meant me having surgery to get it out of the way, so now I can drive forward and, hopefully, have a big part to play this season.”

Snodgrass – who joined from West Ham last January – said he was hugely disappointed not to help Albion stay in the Premier League last year.

Now, though, he is fully focused on helping the club secure an instant return to the top tier.

“I came here to save the club from relegation,” the 34-year-old continued.

“I didn’t achieve that, but I want to play my part in getting it back to where it belongs this year because it’s a great club.

“I’m as hungry as ever and that’s why I’ve done months of rehab.