Four who could solve the striker search at Baggies

Four players who could help WBA

The Baggies are expected to be in the market for a traditional centre-forward when the transfer window reopens in January.

As it stands, Jordan Hugill and the out-of-favour Kenneth Zohore are the only out-and-out strikers in the squad. And it’s felt at times this season that the Baggies’s attack is lacking a focal point and someone who knows where the next is.

With money likely to be tight at The Hawthorns, we look at four strikers who could be available and add extra quality to Valerien Ismael’s ranks.

Keinan Davis

He scored a 92nd minute equaliser for Villa against Albion last season.

But while that goal made him a hero in the eyes of Villa fans, Davis could prove a shrewd addition at The Hawthorns.

A strong target man who carries the ball well, the 23-year-old can also spot a pass and would knit Albion’s front three together.

During his career, Davis has often won plaudits for his all-round game – it’s his goalscoring he needs to improve. But he hasn’t played in the Championship for a number of years and a drop down a division could help him find his scoring boots.

The striker almost joined Stoke on loan in the summer only for an injury to scupper that move.

He is now close to being fit – so a loan to The Hawthorns could benefit all parties.

Shane Long

The Irishman was brilliant for Albion between 2011 and 2014.

And his work rate and energy would make him ideal for the way Ismael wants to play.

At 34, you can’t help but wonder whether Long can run as relentlessly as he once could. But there is still quality in his boots – with the striker a threat both in the air and on the ground. Having played just one Premier League game for Southampton this season, the former Baggies is likely to be available for loan or even for free in January. His quality and experience could add an extra element to Albion’s attack.

Liam Delap

Almost every club in the Championship made an attempt to sign Delap on loan during the summer – including Albion.

In the end, the 18-year-old hotshot stayed at Manchester City.

But he has only featured for the first team twice this season – with both appearances coming in the EFL Trophy.

Like Davis, Delap has been hampered by injury.

But he teenager looks to be a star in the making.

And some first team experience at The Hawthorns could do him and Albion the world of good.

Daryl Dike

The man believed to be at the top of Ismael’s wish list, Dike scored nine goals in 13 starts for the Frenchman while they were at Barnsley last season.

With the MLS season drawing to a close, the American is likely to be available on loan once again.

But his performances in both England and America over the last 18 months may have priced him out of a move to Albion.

Dike has been linked to Crystal Palace and to a host of clubs in Serie A. It feels as though the only way Albion could get him is they pay a hefty loan fee.

Orlando would also probably want an obligation for a permanent transfer if the Baggies go on to win promotion.