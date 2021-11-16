Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard hits the ground running

Gerrard ready to make impact

Gerrard took training at Bodymoor Heath for the first time yesterday and is firmly focused on Saturday’s visit of Brighton with Villa aiming to snap a five-match losing streak.

The 41-year-old will spend the next few weeks assessing his squad to determine the need for January reinforcements.

He explained: “For me it is very much a case of getting involved and analysing the squad up close and personal.

“Everyone knows there is a lot of talent in the squad. But it will take a bit of time to analyse everyone in depth, to realise where we need improvement moving forward.

“We have a block of six weeks now where we have to focus on what is in the building and try to stamp our identity and philosophy on how we want to play moving forward.

“We do not have much time so it is important the players are focused and they take the information on board.”