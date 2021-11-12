West Brom youngster Ethan Ingram eager to seize his chance when it comes

Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal. (AMA)

The 18-year-old right-back made his Baggies debut against Arsenal in the League Cup back in August.

And he has also been named on the subs bench for the last two league outings against Hull and Middlesbrough.

As it stands, Darnell Furlong is Albion’s first-choice at right wing-back.

But Taylor Garnder-Hickman put in an impressive display when Furlong was suspended against Hull.

But Ingram is determined to challenge for a spot – with the teenager now feeling more confident being part of the first-team set-up.

“Not every player will be able to play 40 games so realistically there’s a chance something will open up for me in the future,” Ingram said.

“I’m excited to try and push for that opportunity now.

“Some days I still can’t believe I’m here and then other days it just feels normal to be with the first-team.

“Obviously I look at Darnell (Furlong) and the things he does to try and perfect my own game.

“I was a bit nervous at the start being around new people and a new manager.

“But since getting used to the new surroundings, it’s helped increase my confidence.

“Some 23s always train with the first-team so there’s going to be an opportunity for the gaffer to see your face and once you make an impression, there’s no reason why he can’t put you in.

“I’ve never had a first-team manager so it was daunting at first, but he’s very good with us and has made me feel like one of the senior players.”

Meanwhile, fellow youngster Jamie Soule says he is now determined to start fulfilling his potential after he had a spell out of the game for personal reasons.

“Mentally it’s been a really hard journey for various reasons but we all go through difficult times in life and that’s what makes us stronger,” the 20-year-old said.

“It’s all about having good people around you and the club have supported me throughout my time here.

“I’m just focused on kicking on and showing where I can get to in my career.”

Soule continued: “I’ve really enjoyed being back out on the grass.

It’s been a hard journey but the most important thing is I’m back improving and picking up where I left off.

“It’s all about small gains so the fact I’m seeing improvements is a very good sign and that gives me more confidence to keep progressing.