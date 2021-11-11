West Brom's Sam Johnstone attracting Premier League interest

Sam Johnstone (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

According to reports, the England international is highly likely to reject a new contract on offer at The Hawthorns.

And that means Johnstone will be able to leave the Baggies for nothing at the end of the current campaign.

It is understood a host of clubs are interested in signing the shot-stopper if he becomes a free agent.

But West Ham and Southampton and known admirers – with both clubs set to be in the market for a new number one next summer.

West Ham had a £6m bid for Johnstone rejected back in May.

That rejection led to them signing Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

But 36-year-old Lukasz Fabianski – who is also out of contract this summer – has remained first choice.

Southampton, meanwhile, want a keeper to compete with Alex McCarthy for their number one jersey.

Speaking last week, Albion boss Valerien Ismael said the club will ramp up contract talks with Johnstone in January.

“From January we will start to go more intensively in the discussion,” he said.

“At the moment, we’re all focused on the pitch and the performances.

“We know what we have to do to give ourselves a good position for the negotiation with him.

“It’s a patient game now, like a chess game.

“He wants to see. For sure, we want to extend and, at the minute, I’m not worried, it’s a normal process.

“When your contract is up you have the choice and I completely understand the situation.

“My job is to make sure that West Brom is in a great position and that West Brom is the right club for him.

“I have spoken frequently with him, not only about the contract situation but also about the national team, about games, build-up, and how we can improve.”

Meanwhile, German giants Bayern Munich have sent scouts to watch Albion youngster Reyes Cleary, according to reports.

The Bundesliga champions watched the 17-year old in action against Stoke City under-23s last month and want scouts to check on him again as interest grows in the forward.

Cleary has scored 14 goals in 12 games this season, following another brace against Leicester City last weekend.

Albion are keen for the striker to remain at The Hawthorns.

But he is yet to sign a professional deal.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are among the clubs who are also keeping tabs on Cleary according to reports.