Aston Villa appoint Steven Gerrard as head coach

Steven Gerrard

The former Liverpool captain takes the reins following Dean Smith's sacking last weekend, having shone with Rangers since 2018.

He helped lead the Scottish giants to the SPL title last season, maintaining an unbeaten league campaign as they claimed 102 points, winning 32 of their 38 games.

Villa CEO Christian Purslow said: “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new head coach."

“Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.

“We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018.”

The 41-year-old expressed his pride in being named head coach of Villa, admitting that the ambition shown by the club helped draw him to the role.

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.