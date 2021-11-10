Valerien Ismael identifies where he needs to strengthen West Brom squad

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion is interviewed after the match. (AMA)

The Baggies have struggled for consistency since the start of October with Ismael’s men having won three, lost three and drawn one in their last seven games.

A striker is believed to be the top priority for the boss when the transfer window reopens on January 1.

But he also may look to add another centre-back with Dara O’Shea and Kean Bryan both ruled out with long-term injuries.

“For sure we are intensifying the plans,” Ismael said when asked about the transfer window.

“The Kean situation, maybe we will add.

“But we have been preparing in the background already, you don’t start one week or two weeks (before the window opens.)

“It’s all a process. We know exactly where we want to see players. It’s all about assessing which players can play how we want after 17 games.

“Now we have more of a picture, more of a feeling about which players suit the philosophy, where needs to be addressed and which young players are able to step in and move to the next level with us.

“After six months you have a better picture and January is the next chance to pick the next right player.

“For sure, at the end of the season, next summer, will be massive window for West Brom.

“But you can still pick up the right player in January.”

Ismael admits it does tend to be harder to find the right players in January.

“It’s not the best window because the January window, when you pick a player you need an impact straight away,” he continued.

“The player needs to be available or you need to spend a lot of money to get the player you want.

“It’s always a balance and we need to see what the club can invest and what is the budget before we make our decision.