West Brom's Valerien Ismael has 'bad feeling' about Kean Bryan injury

Kean Bryan of West Bromwich Albion is forced off. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bryan has struggled for minutes since joining the Baggies as a free agent back in September.

But the former Sheffield United man was given a chance to impress against Hull on Wednesday.

The defender, though, lasted just 40 minutes after sustaining a knee injury.

And Ismael thinks the 25-year-old could be ruled out for some time.

“With Kean, yes, it’s a bad feeling,” the boss said.

“He doesn’t look great, I must say.

“He has a scan on Saturday, so we’ll have some information on his injury, but it’s a bad feeling.

“Hopefully it won’t be as bad as we expect.

“There’s a frustration for him, for his family, for us, he’s a really good guy.

“It is what it is, it’s a part of the job, a part of the game unfortunately. An injury, you can’t control this.

“Now it’s about supporting him, supporting him is all we can do.

“First we must wait to know how bad the injury is and then from there it’s about giving him the support he needs to make sure he comes back stronger.”

Better news on the injury front is that Ismael is now confident Alex Mowatt will be available for selection for the game at Huddersfield – Albion’s first outing after the international break.

The midfielder has missed the last four games with a foot injury.

Mowatt picked up the injury at Stoke on October 1.

He then suffered a recurrence of the problem against Blues on October 15.

And that has meant the Baggies are taking extra before recalling him to the first-team squad.

“Alex Mowatt looks good,” Ismael added.

“He trained Friday morning, he did the next step, so now if everything goes right he will be back after the international break.

“He is going in the right direction.