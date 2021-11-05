West Brom v Middlesbrough: Valerien Ismael happy to see Albion learn to adapt their game

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion celebrates the 0-1 win at the final whistle. (AMA)

And Albion boss Valerien Ismael says his side is now beginning to recognise when to press and when to play with composure.

The Baggies started the season playing the high-octane, high-pressing game the head coach wants.

But with teams having got wise to that approach, they have had to become more composed and possession-based.

And there is no doubt they have made huge strides forward in the last two outings at home.

Against Bristol City last weekend, Ismael’s side created numerous clear-cut chances in a 3-0 win.

And against Hull on Wednesday, the boss felt his team kept the ball even better – even if they only went on to win 1-0.

“I thought that it was our best performance in terms of being in possession of the ball this season,” Ismael said after the win over Grant McCann’s side.

But despite the positives from that game, Ismael knows his team can still be a lot better in possession as they prepare to take on Middlesbrough tomorrow.

“It’s a thin line between staying patient, moving the ball quickly and keeping your intensity,” the boss said. “When you move the ball quickly from left to right with diagonal balls, you need to move the opponent, you need to run a lot.

“You need to create space and we did it pretty well against Hull.

“It shows that we have learned from the first three months.

“I think Hull was a good result for the guys because we did it without losing our high-press intensity. That is how we scored the goal.

“It’s about changing the rhythm at the right time.”

Middlesbrough are another side expected to head to The Hawthorns and sit deep in the hope of pinching a point.

Neil Warnock is missing some key players through injury or suspension. And Ismael has some key decisions to make when it comes to his team selection.

Teenager Taylor Gardner-Hickman was outstanding on his league debut against Hull. But despite his man-of-the-match performance, Darnell Furlong is expected to come back into the side at right wing-back having served his suspension.

Kyle Bartley is also expected to return at the heart of the back three having missed the Hull game after picking up five yellow cards.

But Cedric Kipre somewhat surprisingly got the nod ahead of Semi Ajayi for the visit of the Tigers.

That was due to 24-year-old being more comfortable on the ball.

And with Middlesbrough expected to sit deep, Kipre may get the nod again tomorrow.

Asked about his decision to play Kean Bryan and Kipre ahead of Ajayi against Hull, Ismael said: “We knew we were going to have a lot of possession so we wanted players who are comfortable on the ball.

“Players who are more patient and are able to play out from the back.