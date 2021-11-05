Valerien Ismael determined to keep West Brom's top talent

Albion boss Valerien Ismael with Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

The Baggies have seen a number of hot prospects leave the club in recent years.

Morgan Rodgers and Nathan Ferguson left for Manchester City and Crystal Palace respectively, while Louie Barry, Finn Azaz and Tim Iroegbunam have all ended up at Villa despite coming through Albion’s academy.

Ismael handed a league debut to Taylor Gardner-Hickman in the win over Hull on Wednesday – with the teenager responding with a man-of-the-match display.

And the boss has vowed he’ll continue to give youngsters a chance to ensure they remain at the club.

“When I came here I said straight away it was important to implement a philosophy and give a chance to young players,” Ismael said.

“We need to create an identity for the fans and to keep our young players here in the club.

“The first thing I heard when I came here is that the good players go away to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and we need to stop this.

“It’s my job to give the chance to young players but not just in the 85th or 90th minute when we are 5-0 up but in a real situation.

“In pre-season, I recognised straight away that we had three or four players who could play with us.

“In the last three months the under-23s have had exactly the same way of playing, the same principles, so when the players need to play with us they know straight away what they have to do.”

Prior to the Hull game it was unclear who would play right wing-back with Albion not having an experienced understudy for the suspended Darnell Furlong.

But Ismael has no problem giving Gardner-Hickman is league debut.

“It was a natural choice that he played,” the boss continued.

“Maybe it was a surprise to some people but not to us, we knew straight away that if something happened with Darnell Furlong we knew we had Taylor.

“And Ethan Ingram in the next one who is capable.