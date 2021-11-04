Aston Villa duo ruled out for Southampton trip

By Matt Maher

Villa will again be without Danny Ings and Douglas Luiz for Friday's crunch Premier League clash with Southampton.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings celebrates
Striker Ings, who missed last weekend's 4-1 defeat to West Ham with a muscle injury, has lost his battle to return against his former club.

Luiz also sat out the Hammers defeat and remains sidelined, along with winger Traore.

In better news, Villa will have Morgan Sanson available after the midfielder recovered from Covid-19.

Winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace is also back in training along with Jacob Ramsey, whose ankle injury sustained against West Ham was not as serious as first feared.

But Villa will be without Ezri Konsa, after failing in an appeal to get the defender's red card against the Hammers overturned.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

