Aston Villa waiting on Jacob Ramsey update

Jacob Ramsey.

Ramsey was forced off just 15 minutes into the 4-1 defeat after suffering what is thought to have been a high ankle sprain. Villa are now waiting to discover how long he will be sidelined.

Ramsey has been among the bright spots in a difficult campaign for Villa so far, appearing in nine of their 10 Premier League matches to date and scoring his first senior goal in last month’s defeat at Arsenal.

His injury is another setback for Villa boss Dean Smith, who will take his team to Southampton on Friday in need of a positive result to ease mounting pressure.