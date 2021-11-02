Aston Villa defender Matty Cash earns Poland call-up

Aston Villa's Matty Cash.

The 24-year-old right-back was yesterday included in Paulo Sousa’s squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Cash’s inclusion had been expected after his application for Polish citizenship was rubber-stamped last week.

Though Cash’s performances since joining Villa from Nottingham Forest had led to him being name-checked by England boss Gareth Southgate earlier this year, the Three Lions strength in depth at right-back saw him turn attentions to Poland. He was eligible to apply for citizenship through his grandparents.

“This is a special day for me and my family,” Cash posted on social media when news of his call-up was confirmed. “Our dreams came true. It is a great honor for me to be given this opportunity. I look forward to meeting my teammates and playing for my country. Poland to fight.”

Cash has started all 10 of Villa’s Premier League games this season and been among the more consistent performers in Dean Smith’s team.