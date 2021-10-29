Fulham v West Brom: Valerien Ismael faces tough call on who fills the middle ground

Robert Snodgrass of West Bromwich Albion and Danny Simpson of Bristol City. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion travel to take on promotion rivals Fulham tomorrow.

And there is a huge debate as to who should start in central midfield after both Robert Snodgrass and Jayson Molumby shone in the win over Bristol City last weekend.

In Ismael’s 3-4-3 formation, it takes a special type of player to perform in the midfield two.

Of course, they have to have the energy, aggression and tenacity the manager craves.

But they also have to be switched on and read the game well – with the duo often out numbered in the middle of the park.

Ismael accepts that central midfield is the most mentally demanding role in his team. And he has been delighted with how Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt have performed there this season.

But with Mowatt injured and Livermore suspended, the Frenchman was forced into a double change last weekend. And Snodgrass and Molumby more than did enough to retain their places.

It was Snodgrass who took most of the plaudits – with Ismael himself admitting the Scotsman was man of the match.

There have been a number of occasions this season where Albion have been too frantic on the ball.

That’s particularly been the case at The Hawthorns against sides who have sat back and looked to frustrate Albion.

But Snodgrass brought calmness, composure and creativity to the team. He still played with the energy and intensity Ismael wants.

But he knitted everything together. He was the link player the Baggies have been crying out for at times this season.

Of course, at 34 years old he is no spring chicken. But that didn’t matter with Molumby alongside him – with the Republic of Ireland international incredibly energetic.

Anyone who was at The Hawthorns last weekend would have been impressed with Snodgrass’s composure and Molumby’s work-rate.

But their stats from the game also make for very interesting reading.

The pair recorded the best pass completion rates – 87.5 per cent for Molumby and 82.9 per cent for Snodgrass – of any midfielders to start a game for Albion this season.

And most tellingly, Snodgrass won possession 15 times against Nigel Pearson’s side – the most in a single game by any Albion midfielder this season.

Both players showed last weekend that while they have their clear strengths, they are also well-rounded footballers.

Ismael has often said Livermore and Mowatt are his first choice players in what he calls the ‘six’ role.

A week ago it seemed unthinkable to leave either one of them out.

With Fulham flying high in the Championship, the boss may want to return to his trusted duo – if Mowatt is fit.