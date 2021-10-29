Aston Villa's Emi Martinez a doubt to face West Ham

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez is a doubt for Villa’s match with West Ham on Sunday after returning to Argentina due to a family emergency.

Emiliano Martinez
Martinez flew home earlier this week after his father underwent surgery and last night posted a picture on social media from beside his hospital bed.

It is understood Martinez, who is the Argentina No.1, has been training alone at the national team centre in Ezezia but it was last night unclear whether he would be returning to the UK in time for the visit of the Hammers.

The 29-year-old’s social media post included a message of thanks to the Argentina Football Association and its president Chiqui Tapia for “helping me in everything in these difficult days.”

Martinez played against Wolves in the West Midlands derby earlier this month less than 24 hours after returning from Argentina following international duty.

