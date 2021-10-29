Aston Villa's Emi Martinez a doubt to face West Ham

Emiliano Martinez

Martinez flew home earlier this week after his father underwent surgery and last night posted a picture on social media from beside his hospital bed.

It is understood Martinez, who is the Argentina No.1, has been training alone at the national team centre in Ezezia but it was last night unclear whether he would be returning to the UK in time for the visit of the Hammers.

The 29-year-old’s social media post included a message of thanks to the Argentina Football Association and its president Chiqui Tapia for “helping me in everything in these difficult days.”