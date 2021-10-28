Valerien Ismael: West Brom must keep calm and carry on

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael celebrates

The Baggies have lost two of the 13 league matches they have played so far. But they responded to each defeat by winning their next game.

After losing at Stoke, Albion hit back by beating Birmingham in a West Midlands derby.

And then after losing at Swansea, the Baggies responded with an excellent performance to topple Bristol City last weekend.

Having only arrived at the club in June, Ismael knows his team is very much a work in progress.

But he also knows – as Albion boss – he has to get results on a consistent basis and challenge for automatic promotion.

“We are satisfied with some areas but other areas we need to improve,” Ismael said when asked to summarise his side’s performances this season.

“This is the game, that is my job – every game to improve the areas we need.

“When you look at the statistics, it’s clear there are many areas that are positive.

“We have lost two games. Nobody wants to lose games. But it’s part of the game, especially in the Championship.

“One thing I learnt in the Championship from last season – whether you win or lose, you have to find the right balance.

“You can’t overact if you lose a game and you can’t be euphoric if you win.

“Just try to find a balance because it is a marathon.

“The key is taking points with consistency, only like that will we get what we want.

“We are in October, the season finishes in May. There is still a long way to go.

“We know what we need to improve. We are not where we want to be 100 per cent.

“But the transfer window will come in January. We have plenty of time and plenty of solutions to utilise to get to where we want to be.

“It’s always a process. In the process, we are only just at the beginning. But we have to win games to give us the confidence we need.”

Ismael hopes in the games so far, fans have seen that Albion are doing everything they can to win every match they play.

“It’s our job to put the performances on the pitch,” he added. “We need to give the feeling to our fans that we are trying everything to win the game.