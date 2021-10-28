Aston Villa hoping for Leon Bailey boost

Leon Bailey.

Bailey made only his fourth appearance since a £25million summer move from Bayer Leverkusen when he came off the bench at half-time during last week’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old had spent more than a month sidelined with a calf injury and appeared to tire in the closing stages at the Emirates.

But the hope is that after a full week of work at Bodymoor Heath he will be available to start Sunday’s home fixture with West Ham, with Smith eager to arrest his team’s three-match losing streak.