Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney surprise Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the stand at Maidenhead last night Pic: Gemma Thomas/Wrexham AFC Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the stand at Maidenhead last night Pic: Gemma Thomas/Wrexham AFC

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney were rumoured to be in the country ahead of Saturday’s clash with Torquay United at the Racecourse Ground.

However, they decided to take in a game four days earlier – joining fans in the stand at Maidenhead United last night. They would not be rewarded on the pitch though as the Red Dragons crashed to a 3-2 defeat.

Maidenhead led 2-0 before Wrexham’s Bryce Hosannah was sent off – but top scorer Paul Mullin then pulled a goal back before Jordan Davies levelled just shy of the hour mark. However, Maidenhead would have the last laugh when Josh Kelly popped up with the winner with 15 minutes remaining.

The result leaves Wrexham 11th in the National League table with 16 points from 11 matches.

Reynolds and McElhenney will be hoping for better when they move on to the Torquay game at the Racecourse this weekend.

A new viewing platform for the owners, fitted with plush padded seats, has been built into the Macron stand in recent weeks, fuelling talk their first trip was imminent.

Reynolds and McElhenney have been determined to make their first visit together after taking over the club in February, but due to their work schedules that has proven difficult.

But with Reynolds last week announcing he is taking a sabbatical from acting, a gap has appeared for them to visit.