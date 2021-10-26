Dean Smith is keen for Aston Villa reaction

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Villa will host the in-form Hammers on Sunday aiming to halt a run of three straight defeats which has seen them tumble into the bottom half of the Premier League.

Their last two losses have been particularly concerning, with a late capitulation against Wolves followed up by a first-half no show in Friday’s 3-1 reverse at Arsenal.

Smith said: “It hurts losing three games on the spin. It hurts losing one game in this league.

“We had the bizarre situation of five minutes against Wolves when we were comfortable and followed it up on Friday.

“It hurts and I hope it hurts the players. I spoke in the dressing room at length after the game and hopefully we get the reaction and get back to winning ways against West Ham.”