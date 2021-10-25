Jordan Hugill happy to be up and running for West Brom

Jordan Hugill of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Nigel Pearson’s side on Saturday – with Hugill getting his team off to a flying start with a seventh-minute opener.

That goal was the striker’s first in 10 outings for Valerien Ismael’s side – although six of those appearances have come from the bench.

Hugill, though, admitted it was a relief to get his first Baggies goal and silence some of his doubters.

And the forward is hoping that strike will give him the confidence to go on a goalscoring run.

“It was absolutely brilliant to get that scoring feeling back,” the 29-year-old said.

“I should have had two or three more in the game.

“But it is what it is and I’m delighted with the way we performed against Bristol City.

“The target now for me is to go on a run, definitely.

“I think personally my performances have been there – apart from the Stoke game.

“My performances have been there and I’ve changed games when I’ve needed to.

“But I think I need that goal to get off the mark, to feel comfortable and to relax.

“I should have had one or two more. But I am happy I scored one, I am happy I am off the mark and with my performances because I think they have warranted a goal.”

Hugill joined the Baggies on loan from Norwich in the summer.

The striker made 31 appearances for Daniel Farke’s side as they won promotion to the Premier League.

And he is adamant Albion also have the quality needed to win promotion this year.

“Of course we can, I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t believe that,” Hugill said when asked if he believes Albion can go up this season.

“We have got a lot of experienced players in the dressing room who have been promoted before.

“You need that experience. We have got a team of leaders and we have got good depth as well.”

Valerien Ismael has often said teams need a physical, target man, type striker – like Hugill – in order to be successful in the Championship.

And the former Preston North End man believes he is well suited to the manager’s high intensity style of play.

“I feel as though I fit in really well,” Hugill said.

“In the minutes that I’ve had, I’ve shown what I can do.

“All that’s been missing is that goal.

“And I think I can score goals, I can get in the right positions, I can get chances – and that’s the main thing. I know those chances will come for me. I just need to start taking them. I should have had one or two more but I’m delighted to get off the mark.

Albion travel to take on Fulham on Saturday in a match that could have a huge say on the race for automatic promotion.

They have got a full week to prepare with no midweek game.

And Hugill believes that preparation will be important.

“We’ve got to use this week now to recover properly,” he added.