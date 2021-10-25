Jacob Ramsey: Aston Villa must stick together

........

Villa have lost three Premier League matches in a row following Friday’s dire 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

West Ham now visit Villa Park on Sunday and midfielder Ramsey promised Dean Smith’s squad are eager to quickly bounce back.

He said: “Friday was a poor result. The first half we weren’t great, the second we were OK but it wasn’t to Aston Villa standards really.

“There was disappointment in the dressing room but we have a game at Villa Park on Sunday to put things right.

“We have a great squad in the dressing room, great players. We have to stick together now. Sunday is in front of a home crowd and I’m looking forward to it.”

Ramsey was one of the few positives from the defeat, the 20-year-old academy product netting his first senior goal after coming off the bench.

He continued: “It was a tough game to come on, 3-0 down. On a personal note I am happy to get my first goal. Overall there is disappointment with the result and performance.

“After the Man Utd game last month I said I wanted to get more goals and assists. I think I am on 29 appearances now in the Premier League, so it has been a while.