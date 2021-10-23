Valerien Ismael working on West Brom transfer plan

Albion head coach Valerien Ismael (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Baggies fans are eager to see a new striker arrive at the turn of the year with Kenneth Zohore out of favour while Jordan Hugill has struggled for form.

Ismael stopped short of saying exactly where he would like to strengthen when the window reopens.

But the boss says he is aware what his team needs.

“We are working – it’s not a secret, behind the scenes we are working on it,” the boss said when asked about additions.

“We’ve only had a first window but when a new manager comes in with a new way to play it takes time to pick the right player and to improve.

“We need to assess the six months between the two windows and see exactly what we need to adjust, what we need to compete at that level.

“For sure we want the next step in transfers with quality players who make the difference.

“The January window is always a difficult one because you need to take players who make an impact straight away.

“You don’t have time to waste, you play.

“We already have our ID, the only question is whether we can realise this in January.